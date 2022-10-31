Soirée Halloween au Coeur d’Aspin Aspin-en-Lavedan Aspin-en-Lavedan
Soirée Halloween au Coeur d’Aspin Aspin-en-Lavedan, 31 octobre 2022, Aspin-en-Lavedan.
Soirée Halloween au Coeur d’Aspin
9 impasse F Brenjot ASPIN-EN-LAVEDAN Bar restaurant crèmerie fromagerie « Au coeur d’Aspin » Aspin-en-Lavedan Hautes-Pyrnes ASPIN-EN-LAVEDAN 9 impasse F Brenjot
2022-10-31 19:00:00 – 2022-10-31
ASPIN-EN-LAVEDAN 9 impasse F Brenjot
Aspin-en-Lavedan
Hautes-Pyrnes
Aspin-en-Lavedan
Le bar restaurant Au cœur d’Aspin vous invite le 31 octobre pour une soirée festive et dansante d’Halloween. Venez déguisés !
Plus de renseignements et réservation aux coordonnées ci-dessous.
+33 6 72 44 28 98 https://www.facebook.com/aucoeurdaspin
ASPIN-EN-LAVEDAN 9 impasse F Brenjot Aspin-en-Lavedan
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-20 par