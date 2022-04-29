SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy Le Tholy
SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy, 29 avril 2022, Le Tholy.
SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Le Tholy
2022-04-29 – 2022-04-29 Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis
Le Tholy Vosges Le Tholy
Dans le cadre du Floréal Musical d’Epinal, la ‘Banda du Grand Est’ vous attend pour une soirée cubaine. Entrée libre en partenariat avec la Fromagerie Bongrain Gérard.
centre.culturel.epinarl@numericable.f +33 3 29 82 53 32 http://www.floreal-epinal.fr/
Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Le Tholy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-29 par