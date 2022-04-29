SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy Le Tholy Catégories d’évènement: Le Tholy

Vosges

SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy, 29 avril 2022, Le Tholy. SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Le Tholy

2022-04-29 – 2022-04-29 Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis

Le Tholy Vosges Le Tholy Dans le cadre du Floréal Musical d’Epinal, la ‘Banda du Grand Est’ vous attend pour une soirée cubaine. Entrée libre en partenariat avec la Fromagerie Bongrain Gérard. centre.culturel.epinarl@numericable.f +33 3 29 82 53 32 http://www.floreal-epinal.fr/ Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Le Tholy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-29 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Le Tholy, Vosges Autres Lieu Le Tholy Adresse Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Ville Le Tholy lieuville Salle Polyvalente 2 route du petit paradis Le Tholy Departement Vosges

Le Tholy Le Tholy Vosges https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le-tholy/

SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy 2022-04-29 was last modified: by SOIREE CUBAINE LA BANDA DU GRAND EST Le Tholy Le Tholy 29 avril 2022 Le Tholy Vosges

Le Tholy Vosges