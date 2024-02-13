Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy
Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy, mardi 13 février 2024.
Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy Manche
Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » au Courcy’rcuit.
Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » au Courcy’rcuit. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-13 20:30:00
fin : 2024-02-13
Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande
Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr
L’événement Soirée conte « Du coq à l’âne » Courcy a été mis à jour le 2024-02-05 par Coutances Tourisme