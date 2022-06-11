Soirée Concert Trad au Moulin Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand
Soirée Concert Trad au Moulin Moulin de Gorry Lieu-dit le moulin de Gorry Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand
2022-06-11 18:00:00 – 2022-06-11 02:00:00 Moulin de Gorry Lieu-dit le moulin de Gorry
Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand 47400 Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand
Soirée Concert avec Fara Nazwa, Viatge Per Las Aurelhas, le K.Ollectif et un dj set DsL.
– Participation libre.
– Buvette et Restauration sous les étoiles.
Debout sur le Lot
