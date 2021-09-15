Plouha Plouha Côtes-d'Armor, Plouha Soirée Cinéma Emgav Plouha Plouha Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Soirée Cinéma Emgav Plouha, 8 septembre 2021, Plouha. Soirée Cinéma Emgav 2021-09-08 20:30:00 – 2021-09-15 22:30:00 Salle Hermine Avenue Laënnec

Projection-débat dans la salle Hermine à Plouha, par l'association Emgav. Adhésion : 20€ donnant droit à 5 séances consécutives ou non. Soirée à thème illustrée par un film, ce soir "Le cochon de Gaza". emgavplouha2@orange.fr

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Plouha Autres Lieu Plouha Adresse Salle Hermine Avenue Laënnec Ville Plouha lieuville 48.67558#-2.9306