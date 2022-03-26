Soirée Choucroute Saint-Germain-des-Prés Saint-Germain-des-Prés Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

2022-03-26 – 2022-03-26

Saint-Germain-des-Prés Dordogne Saint-Germain-des-Prés 20 EUR Au profit des écoles.

Animation par D-J Bill.

Menu : Kir, soupe, choucroute garnie, salade, fromage, tarte Alsacienne, vin et café compris. Au profit des écoles.

