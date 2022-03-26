Soirée Choucroute Saint-Germain-des-Prés Saint-Germain-des-Prés
Soirée Choucroute Saint-Germain-des-Prés
20 EUR Au profit des écoles.
Animation par D-J Bill.
Menu : Kir, soupe, choucroute garnie, salade, fromage, tarte Alsacienne, vin et café compris.
photo libre pixabay
