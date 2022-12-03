Soirée chants bretons Penmarch Penmarch
Soirée chants bretons Penmarch, 3 décembre 2022, Penmarch.
396 rue Lucien Le Lay Bar Chez Cathy Penmarch Finistère
Kan Ha Diskan, Gwerziou, Soniou avec Ifig Fratres, Kervi Rivière, Bernez Breton, Marie Laurence Fustec, Brigitte Le Corre.
Sur réservation
+33 2 98 58 62 31
