2022-03-05 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-03-05 23:59:00 23:59:00
Le golf du Pays de Sarrebourg organise une soirée carnaval, samedi 5 mars 2022, à partir de 19h30. Le repas est prévu vers 21h00. L’animation musicale sera assurée par DJ Mathieu. Tarif : 30€/pers. (hors boisson. Venez nombreux déguisés ou non. Réservation jusqu’au 03 87 23 01 02.
info@golf-sarrebourg.fr +33 3 87 23 01 02 http://golf-sarrebourg.fr/
Libre de droits – Anncapictures pour Pixabay
