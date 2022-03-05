SOIRÉE CARNAVAL Sarrebourg Sarrebourg Catégories d’évènement: Moselle

Sarrebourg Moselle Sarrebourg Le golf du Pays de Sarrebourg organise une soirée carnaval, samedi 5 mars 2022, à partir de 19h30. Le repas est prévu vers 21h00. L’animation musicale sera assurée par DJ Mathieu. Tarif : 30€/pers. (hors boisson. Venez nombreux déguisés ou non. Réservation jusqu’au 03 87 23 01 02. info@golf-sarrebourg.fr +33 3 87 23 01 02 http://golf-sarrebourg.fr/ Libre de droits – Anncapictures pour Pixabay

