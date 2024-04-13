SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent, samedi 13 avril 2024.

SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère

Soirée années 90

Dress code années 90 à la one again

18h30 Initiation zumba gratuit ,

19h00 apéritif dînatoire 5€ enfant, 10€ adulte

22h00 Bal dansant entrée 6€avec une conso…

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-13 18:30:00

fin : 2024-04-13

Salle polyvalente

La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie

L’événement SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2024-03-28 par 48 OT Mont Lozère OT La Bastide Puylaurent