SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent
Catégories d’Évènement:
SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent, samedi 13 avril 2024.
SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère
Soirée années 90
Dress code années 90 à la one again
18h30 Initiation zumba gratuit ,
19h00 apéritif dînatoire 5€ enfant, 10€ adulte
22h00 Bal dansant entrée 6€avec une conso…
Soirée années 90
Dress code années 90 à la one again
18h30 Initiation zumba gratuit ,
19h00 apéritif dînatoire 5€ enfant, 10€ adulte
22h00 Bal dansant entrée 6€avec une conso 10 10 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-13 18:30:00
fin : 2024-04-13
Salle polyvalente
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie
L’événement SOIRÉE ANNÉES 90 La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2024-03-28 par 48 OT Mont Lozère OT La Bastide Puylaurent