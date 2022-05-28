Soirée AC/DC La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
2022-05-28 – 2022-05-28
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Le Bistrot Gourmand accueille le Samedi 28 mai 2022 le groupe Cone Rockin’ pour une soirée AC/DC à 21h
Vous êtes attendus nombreux pour cet événement!
+33 2 38 76 30 45
Bistrot Gourmand
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
