Soirée AC/DC La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, 28 mai 2022, La Ferté-Saint-Aubin.

Soirée AC/DC La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
2022-05-28 – 2022-05-28
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

  Le Bistrot Gourmand accueille le Samedi 28 mai 2022 le groupe Cone Rockin’ pour une soirée AC/DC à 21h
Vous êtes attendus nombreux pour cet événement!

+33 2 38 76 30 45

Bistrot Gourmand
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
