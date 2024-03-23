Dvořák, Ravel et Debussy | Terzetto, sonate et quatuor à cordes Société de lecture Genève, 23 mars 2024, Genève.

Dvořák, Ravel et Debussy | Terzetto, sonate et quatuor à cordes Samedi 23 mars 2024, 20h00 Société de lecture Plein tarif CHF 30.- | Tarif réduit CHF 15.- | Etudiants CHF 10.- | Gratuit <13 ans

Sergey OSTROVSKY, violon

Noémie BIALOBRODA, alto

Elizaveta CIBUTARU, violon

Vassilisa NELIUBINA, violon

Arne ZELLER, violoncelle

Programme

A. Dvořák: Terzetto pour 2 violons et alto op.74

Introduzione e allegro ma non troppo

Larghetto

Scherzo

Tema con variazioni

M. Ravel : Sonate pour violon et violoncelle

Allegro

Très vif

Lent

Vif, avec entrain

C. Debussy : Quatuor en sol mineur op.10

Animé et très décidé

Scherzo – Assez vif et bien rythmé

Andantino, doucement expressif

Très modéré – Très mouvementé – Très animé

Au lendemain de la troisième édition de la Geneva International String Academy, ses concepteurs et responsables artistiques, le violoniste Sergey Ostrovsky et l’altiste Noémie Bialobroda, invitent des jeunes musiciens ayant participé aux dernières éditions pour des récitals et des concerts de musique de chambre à leurs côtés.

Bienvenue à tous !

Portes : 19h30

Début du concert : 20h

Contact : contact@genevastringacademy.com

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-03-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T22:00:00+01:00

Geneva International String Academy