Mozart, Brahms et Kodály | Deux quintettes et une sérénade Société de lecture Genève, 10 février 2024, Genève.

Mozart, Brahms et Kodály | Deux quintettes et une sérénade Samedi 10 février 2024, 20h00 Société de lecture Plein tarif CHF 30.- | Tarif réduit CHF 15.- | Etudiants CHF 10.- | Gratuit <13 ans

Sergey Ostrovsky, violon

Noémie Bialobroda, alto

Mishel Bushkova, violon

Brian Isaacs, alto

Cosima Federle, violoncelle

Programme

Z. Kodály : Sérénade pour 2 violons et alto op.12

Allegramente – Sostenuto ma non troppo

Lento ma non troppo

Vivo

W. A Mozart : Quintette à 2 altos en sol mineur K.V 516

Allegro

Menuetto and Trio. Allegretto

Adagio ma non troppo

Adagio – Allegro

J. Brahms : Quintette à 2 altos op.111

Allegro non troppo ma con brio

Adagio

Un poco allegretto

Vivace ma non troppo presto

Au lendemain de la troisième édition de la Geneva International String Academy, ses concepteurs et responsables artistiques, le violoniste Sergey Ostrovsky et l’altiste Noémie Bialobroda, invitent des jeunes musiciens ayant participé aux dernières éditions pour des récitals et des concerts de musique de chambre à leurs côtés.

Portes : 19h30

Début du concert : 20h

Contact : contact@genevastringacademy.com

2024-02-10T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T22:00:00+01:00

