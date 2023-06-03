Visite du jardin SNM-MÚZEUM BETLIAR, HISTORICKÝ PARK KAŠTIEĽA, 3 juin 2023, Betliar.

The hunting chateau Betliar, the former residence of the Andrássy family is surrounded by an English park. The founder of park, we consider to be the Count of Leopold Andrássy (1767-1824), an enlightened aristocrat, a freemason, and an important collector. It was founded at the end of the 18th century. According to the ICOMOS led list, it is one of the most important historical gardens in the world.

SNM-MÚZEUM BETLIAR, HISTORICKÝ PARK KAŠTIEĽA Lesná 9/17, 049 21 Betliar, Slovaquie Betliar 049 21 Betliar okres Rožňava Région de Košice +421918723500 http://www.muzeumbetliar.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

