Visite du jardin SNG SCHAUBMAROV MLYN, 3 juin 2023, Pezinok.

Schaubmar´s Mill is part of the Slovak National Gallery. It is the only preserved stream mill with functional mill technology in Slovakia. There is an exposition of the milling industry and a gallery of fine arts dedicated primarily to contemporary art and design. Part of the Schaubmar´s Mill area is an orchard that is being gradually revitalized.

SNG SCHAUBMAROV MLYN Cajlanská 255 Pezinok 902 01 Cajla okres Pezinok Région de Bratislava 0908729459 https://www.sng.sk/pezinok

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

