SKiBiLiBOP Apéro Quizz + Dj Set Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin
2022-04-23 19:00:00 – 2022-04-23 03:00:00
Saint-Quentin Aisne
Samedi 23 avril :
19H -> 21H : Apéro Bastard Test.
22H00 -> 3H00 : Dj Set
Une bonne soirée orchestrée par SKiBiLiBOP aux platines en personne, ça ne se loupe pas.
mephistopub@gmail.com
Méphisto
Saint-Quentin
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-13