SKiBiLiBOP Apéro Quizz + Dj Set Saint-Quentin

SKiBiLiBOP Apéro Quizz + Dj Set Saint-Quentin, 23 avril 2022, Saint-Quentin. SKiBiLiBOP Apéro Quizz + Dj Set Saint-Quentin

2022-04-23 19:00:00 – 2022-04-23 03:00:00

Saint-Quentin Aisne Samedi 23 avril :

19H -> 21H : Apéro Bastard Test.

22H00 -> 3H00 : Dj Set

Une bonne soirée orchestrée par SKiBiLiBOP aux platines en personne, ça ne se loupe pas. Samedi 23 avril :

Une bonne soirée orchestrée par SKiBiLiBOP aux platines en personne, ça ne se loupe pas. mephistopub@gmail.com Samedi 23 avril :

Une bonne soirée orchestrée par SKiBiLiBOP aux platines en personne, ça ne se loupe pas. Méphisto

