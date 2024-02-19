Stage Skateboard Débutants vacances de Février Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan, lundi 19 février 2024.

Stage Skateboard Débutants vacances de Février Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan
Début : 2024-02-19T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-19T12:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-23T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-23T12:00:00+01:00
Stages de skate vacances de Février !
Tarifs 1 jour = 30 € / 2 jours = 45 € / 3 jours = 60 € / 4 jours = 85 € / 5 jours = 100 €
Inscription disponible sur Helloasso, pour toutes informations supplémentaires n’hésitez pas à nous contacter !
lien à copier https://www.helloasso.com/associations/brave-arts
Skatepark Perpignan 88 avenue paul alduy 66100 Perpignan Perpignan 66931 Moulin à Vent Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
skate débutants
