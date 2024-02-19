Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Stage Skateboard Débutants vacances de Février Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan

Stage Skateboard Débutants vacances de Février Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan

Stage Skateboard Débutants vacances de Février Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan, lundi 19 février 2024.

Stages de skate
Du 19 au 23 Février DEBUTANTS
10h à 12h au skatepark du Moulin à Vent
* Possibilité de prêt de matériel

Inscription https://www.helloasso.com/associations/brave-arts

2024-02-19T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-19T12:00:00+01:00
2024-02-23T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-23T12:00:00+01:00

Stages de skate vacances de Février !

Du 19 au 23 Février DEBUTANTS

10h à 12h au skatepark du Moulin à Vent

Tarifs 1 jour = 30 € / 2 jours = 45 € / 3 jours = 60 € / 4 jours = 85 € / 5 jours = 100 €
* Possibilité de prêt de matériel

Inscription disponible sur Helloasso, pour toutes informations supplémentaires n’hésitez pas à nous contacter !

lien à copier https://www.helloasso.com/associations/brave-arts

Skatepark Perpignan 88 avenue paul alduy 66100 Perpignan

skate débutants

19 février 2024
,
66931
Skatepark Perpignan
88 avenue paul alduy 66100 Perpignan
Perpignan
Pyrénées-Orientales
6
16
Skatepark Perpignan Perpignan
42.67581
2.900701
42.67581;2.900701

