Cons-la-Grandville Cons-la-Grandville Cons-la-Grandville, Meurthe-et-Moselle SITE HISTORIQUE DE CONS-LA-GRANDVILLE – JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE Cons-la-Grandville Cons-la-Grandville Catégories d’évènement: Cons-la-Grandville

Meurthe-et-Moselle

SITE HISTORIQUE DE CONS-LA-GRANDVILLE – JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE Cons-la-Grandville, 18 septembre 2021, Cons-la-Grandville. SITE HISTORIQUE DE CONS-LA-GRANDVILLE – JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE 2021-09-18 – 2021-09-19

Cons-la-Grandville Meurthe-et-Moselle Cons-la-Grandville 7 EUR Visite du château de Cons-la-Grandville, dimanche à 14h, 14h30, 15h, 15h30, 16h, 16h30 et 17h. Tarif : 7 €/personne – gratuit jusqu’à 18 ans (25 personnes par visite) et pass sanitaire exigé.

Les Arbres Fabuleux et le Parc du Prieuré de Cons-la-Grandville, diimanche de 15h à 18h, entrée gratuite. +33 3 82 44 99 00 http://www.conslagrandville.com/ Site Historique de Cons-la-Grandville dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-07 par OT DU PAYS DE LONGWY

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Cons-la-Grandville, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Cons-la-Grandville Adresse Ville Cons-la-Grandville lieuville 49.48352#5.70031