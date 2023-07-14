- Cet évènement est passé
Fête du 14 juillet Site Groussard La Crèche
La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres
Au stade Groussard
Apéritif* offert par la municipalité
Apporter son pique-nique et ses couverts
Tables et bancs à disposition
Manège toute la journée offert par Festi’Crèche
À partir de 14 h 30 : concours de pétanque
À partir de 15 h : jeux en bois
À 20 h : Animation musicale par Allstars
À 23 h : feu d’artifice
À 23 h 30 : Bal.
Site Groussard
La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Groussard stadium
Aperitif* offered by the municipality
Bring your own picnic and cutlery
Tables and benches available
Merry-go-round all day offered by Festi’Crèche
From 2:30 p.m.: pétanque competition
From 3 p.m.: Wooden games
8 p.m.: Musical entertainment by Allstars
11 p.m.: Fireworks
11:30 pm: Ball
Estadio Groussard
Aperitivo* ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
Traiga su propio picnic y cubiertos
Mesas y bancos disponibles
Tiovivo todo el día ofrecido por Festi’Crèche
A partir de las 14.30 h: competición de petanca
A partir de las 15 h: Juegos de madera
20.00 h: Animación musical a cargo de Allstars
23.00 h: Castillo de fuegos artificiales
23.30 h: Baile
Im Groussard-Stadion
Aperitif*, der von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird
Picknick und Besteck mitbringen
Tische und Bänke stehen zur Verfügung
Karussell den ganzen Tag über, angeboten von Festi’Crèche
Ab 14.30 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb
Ab 15 Uhr: Spiele aus Holz
Um 20 Uhr: Musikalische Unterhaltung durch Allstars
Um 23 Uhr: Feuerwerk
Um 23.30 Uhr: Tanz
Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre