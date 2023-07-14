Fête du 14 juillet Site Groussard La Crèche, 14 juillet 2023, La Crèche.

La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres

Au stade Groussard

Apéritif* offert par la municipalité

Apporter son pique-nique et ses couverts

Tables et bancs à disposition

Manège toute la journée offert par Festi’Crèche

À partir de 14 h 30 : concours de pétanque

À partir de 15 h : jeux en bois

À 20 h : Animation musicale par Allstars

À 23 h : feu d’artifice

À 23 h 30 : Bal.

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-15 01:30:00. .

Site Groussard

La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Groussard stadium

Aperitif* offered by the municipality

Bring your own picnic and cutlery

Tables and benches available

Merry-go-round all day offered by Festi’Crèche

From 2:30 p.m.: pétanque competition

From 3 p.m.: Wooden games

8 p.m.: Musical entertainment by Allstars

11 p.m.: Fireworks

11:30 pm: Ball

Estadio Groussard

Aperitivo* ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

Traiga su propio picnic y cubiertos

Mesas y bancos disponibles

Tiovivo todo el día ofrecido por Festi’Crèche

A partir de las 14.30 h: competición de petanca

A partir de las 15 h: Juegos de madera

20.00 h: Animación musical a cargo de Allstars

23.00 h: Castillo de fuegos artificiales

23.30 h: Baile

Im Groussard-Stadion

Aperitif*, der von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird

Picknick und Besteck mitbringen

Tische und Bänke stehen zur Verfügung

Karussell den ganzen Tag über, angeboten von Festi’Crèche

Ab 14.30 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb

Ab 15 Uhr: Spiele aus Holz

Um 20 Uhr: Musikalische Unterhaltung durch Allstars

Um 23 Uhr: Feuerwerk

Um 23.30 Uhr: Tanz

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre