Citrouilles en Penne Site Ferrié Penne-d’Agenais
Citrouilles en Penne Site Ferrié Penne-d’Agenais, 19 novembre 2023, Penne-d'Agenais.
Penne-d’Agenais,Lot-et-Garonne
L’association « les 3 portes » vous propose des spectacles pour enfants, des animations et des jeux.
Restauration sur place..
2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. .
Site Ferrié
Penne-d’Agenais 47140 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The association « Les 3 Portes » offers shows for children, entertainment and games.
Catering on site.
La asociación « les 3 portes » propone espectáculos para niños, animaciones y juegos.
Catering in situ.
Der Verein « les 3 portes » bietet Ihnen Kindervorstellungen, Animationen und Spiele an.
Verpflegung vor Ort.
