Citrouilles en Penne Site Ferrié Penne-d’Agenais, 19 novembre 2023, Penne-d'Agenais.

Penne-d’Agenais,Lot-et-Garonne

L’association « les 3 portes » vous propose des spectacles pour enfants, des animations et des jeux.

Restauration sur place..

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. .

Site Ferrié

Penne-d’Agenais 47140 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association « Les 3 Portes » offers shows for children, entertainment and games.

Catering on site.

La asociación « les 3 portes » propone espectáculos para niños, animaciones y juegos.

Catering in situ.

Der Verein « les 3 portes » bietet Ihnen Kindervorstellungen, Animationen und Spiele an.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

