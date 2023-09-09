BALADE CONTEE : LOUP, Y-ES-TU ? SITE DES LACS DE LA FOLIE Contrexéville, 9 septembre 2023, Contrexéville.

Contrexéville,Vosges

Partez à la recherche du dernier loup avec la troupe des Didascalies.

Un éminent scientifique (mais néanmoins loufoque) et son assistante vous guideront à travers la forêt.

A chaque étape de cette expédition : une adaptation libre et déjantée de la troupe de théâtre.

Tous publics – Inscription recommandée.

Départ : Barrière parking. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-09 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-09 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

SITE DES LACS DE LA FOLIE

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



Set off in search of the last wolf with the Didascalies troupe.

An eminent (yet zany) scientist and his assistant will guide you through the forest.

At each stage of the expedition: a free, wacky adaptation by the theater troupe.

All ages – Registration recommended.

Departure: Barrière parking lot

Parte en busca del último lobo con la compañía Didascalies.

Un eminente (pero alocado) científico y su ayudante le guiarán a través del bosque.

En cada etapa de la expedición: una adaptación libre y alocada a cargo de la compañía teatral.

Todas las edades – Se recomienda inscribirse.

Salida: aparcamiento de la Barrière

Begeben Sie sich mit der Truppe der Didascalies auf die Suche nach dem letzten Wolf.

Ein angesehener (aber dennoch verrückter) Wissenschaftler und seine Assistentin werden Sie durch den Wald führen.

Auf jeder Etappe dieser Expedition: eine freie und verrückte Adaption der Theatergruppe.

Alle Altersgruppen – Anmeldung empfohlen.

Start: Barriere Parkplatz

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE