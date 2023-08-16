En famille – Les oiseaux de l’Abbaye Site abbatial de Saint Maurice Clohars-Carnoët OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS Clohars-Carnoët
En famille – Les oiseaux de l’Abbaye
81 Route de Lorient Site abbatial de Saint Maurice Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Site abbatial de Saint Maurice 81 Route de Lorient
Venez apprendre les rudiments de la détermination des oiseaux à travers leurs chants, mais aussi par la vue.
Sur réservation.
saintmaurice@clohars-carnoet.bzh +33 2 98 71 65 51
