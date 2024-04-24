SINISTER / ACOD / HASHIMA jas’rod Les Pennes-Mirabeau, mercredi 24 avril 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

SINISTER / ACOD / HASHIMA ♫METAL♫ Mercredi 24 avril, 19h00 jas’rod A partir de 22€ en pré-vente / 26€ sur place

LE VAULT et BLACK KEYS PRODUCTIONS vous présentent:
SINISTER + ACOD + HASHIMA + TBA
AU JAS’ROD (13)
Samedi 24 avril 2024
Ouverture des portes 19h00
Début du concert 19h45
Places
Tarif Normal Prévente: 24€ (+ frais éventuel du distributeur)
Tarif réduit « Early Birds » uniquement sur Helloasso : 22€
Sur place : 26€
Helloasso : https://urlz.fr/oIPs
et dans les points de vente habituels (Fnac, France Billet, Ticketmaster, Seetickets).
Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans
► SINISTER – Death Metal – Hollande
Ils reviennent enfin en France après tant d’année d’absence!
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SinisterOfficial
« Neurophobic » : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYKoKR9kBiY
► ACOD – Death Mélodique – France
Ils viendront défendre leur dernier album « Cryptic Curse ».
Avec la sortie de quatre albums et deux EP, ainsi que la tournée européenne épique « Lustmord and Tourgasm » aux côtés de Cradle Of Filth en avril 2019 et une tournée française avec Arch Enemy à l’été 2019, ACOD est devenu une force majeure de la scène metal française.
Leur nouvel Ep « Cryptic curse » sorti récemment chez les acteurs de l’ombre et leur participation au Hellfest 2023 n’ont fait que renforcer leur position !
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/acodband
« The Prophecy of Agony » : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRiiuF1Gens
► HASHIMA – Thrash Groove Metal – Espagne
Groupe de Valence influencé par les genres musicaux comme le Thrash, le Groove ou encore le Death metal.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HashimaMetalBand13
« Wanton Violence »: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meiR-9fh__Y
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

