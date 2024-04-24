SINISTER / ACOD / HASHIMA jas’rod Les Pennes-Mirabeau, mercredi 24 avril 2024.

SINISTER / ACOD / HASHIMA ♫METAL♫ Mercredi 24 avril, 19h00 jas’rod A partir de 22€ en pré-vente / 26€ sur place

LE VAULT et BLACK KEYS PRODUCTIONS vous présentent:

SINISTER + ACOD + HASHIMA + TBA

AU JAS’ROD (13)

Samedi 24 avril 2024

Ouverture des portes 19h00

Début du concert 19h45

Places

Tarif Normal Prévente: 24€ (+ frais éventuel du distributeur)

Tarif réduit « Early Birds » uniquement sur Helloasso : 22€

Sur place : 26€

Helloasso : https://urlz.fr/oIPs

et dans les points de vente habituels (Fnac, France Billet, Ticketmaster, Seetickets).

Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans

► SINISTER – Death Metal – Hollande

Ils reviennent enfin en France après tant d’année d’absence!

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SinisterOfficial

« Neurophobic » : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYKoKR9kBiY

► ACOD – Death Mélodique – France

Ils viendront défendre leur dernier album « Cryptic Curse ».

Avec la sortie de quatre albums et deux EP, ainsi que la tournée européenne épique « Lustmord and Tourgasm » aux côtés de Cradle Of Filth en avril 2019 et une tournée française avec Arch Enemy à l’été 2019, ACOD est devenu une force majeure de la scène metal française.

Leur nouvel Ep « Cryptic curse » sorti récemment chez les acteurs de l’ombre et leur participation au Hellfest 2023 n’ont fait que renforcer leur position !

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/acodband

« The Prophecy of Agony » : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRiiuF1Gens

► HASHIMA – Thrash Groove Metal – Espagne

Groupe de Valence influencé par les genres musicaux comme le Thrash, le Groove ou encore le Death metal.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HashimaMetalBand13

« Wanton Violence »: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meiR-9fh__Y

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

