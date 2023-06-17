SORTIE BOTANIQUE Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique Châteauvillain Châteauvillain
///Samedi 17 juin 2023///
Sortie botanique à la découverte des usages comestibles et médicinaux des plantes sauvages
à Simone !
tarif : 15€ par personne
durée : 3h
horaire : 14h-17h
à Simone : 4, route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain
Venez nombreux !
Réservation nécessaire pour garantir une bonne organisation de la journée :-)
Inscriptions sur contact@simone.camp
ou sur notre billetterie en ligne : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/simone-camp-d-entrainement-artistique/evenements/sortie-botanique-par-les-chemins-d-essences
