Samedi 17 juin, 14h00

Sortie botanique à la découverte des usages comestibles et médicinaux des plantes sauvages

à Simone ! tarif : 15€ par personne

durée : 3h

horaire : 14h-17h

à Simone : 4, route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain Venez nombreux ! Réservation nécessaire pour garantir une bonne organisation de la journée :-)

Inscriptions sur contact@simone.camp

