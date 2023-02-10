LES JOYEUX FESTINS : HOUSE COUSCOUS Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique Châteauvillain
LES JOYEUX FESTINS : HOUSE COUSCOUS Vendredi 10 février, 19h00 Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique
20€ la soirée
LES JOYEUX FESTINS Simone vous annonce que les Joyeux Festins sont de retour… >>> 3 soirées pour se régaler!
Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique 4 route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain. Châteauvillain Châteauvillain 52120 Haute-Marne Grand Est
joyeux festin n°2 > vendredi 10 février
HOUSE COUSCOUS
19h – apéro-mousse & houmous
20h – couscous en écoutant de la house (ou pas) !
fabrication Maison