20€ la soirée

LES JOYEUX FESTINS Simone vous annonce que les Joyeux Festins sont de retour… >>> 3 soirées pour se régaler! Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique 4 route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain. Châteauvillain Châteauvillain 52120 Haute-Marne Grand Est joyeux festin n°2 > vendredi 10 février

HOUSE COUSCOUS

19h – apéro-mousse & houmous

20h – couscous en écoutant de la house (ou pas) !

