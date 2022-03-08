SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron La Roche-sur-Foron
SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron, 8 mars 2022, La Roche-sur-Foron.
SIMODEC Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures La Roche-sur-Foron
2022-03-08 – 2022-03-11 Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures
La Roche-sur-Foron Haute-Savoie La Roche-sur-Foron
Salon International de la Machine-Outil de Décolletage.
info@rochexpo.com +33 4 50 03 03 37 http://www.salon-simodec.com/
Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures La Roche-sur-Foron
dernière mise à jour : 2021-03-10 par Office de Tourisme de La Roche sur Foron