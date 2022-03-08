SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron La Roche-sur-Foron Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Savoie

La Roche-sur-Foron

SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron, 8 mars 2022, La Roche-sur-Foron. SIMODEC Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures La Roche-sur-Foron

2022-03-08 – 2022-03-11 Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures

La Roche-sur-Foron Haute-Savoie La Roche-sur-Foron Salon International de la Machine-Outil de Décolletage. info@rochexpo.com +33 4 50 03 03 37 http://www.salon-simodec.com/ Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures La Roche-sur-Foron

dernière mise à jour : 2021-03-10 par Office de Tourisme de La Roche sur Foron

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Savoie, La Roche-sur-Foron Autres Lieu La Roche-sur-Foron Adresse Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures Ville La Roche-sur-Foron lieuville Rochexpo 59 rue des Centaures La Roche-sur-Foron Departement Haute-Savoie

La Roche-sur-Foron La Roche-sur-Foron Haute-Savoie https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-roche-sur-foron/

SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron 2022-03-08 was last modified: by SIMODEC La Roche-sur-Foron La Roche-sur-Foron 8 mars 2022 Haute-Savoie La Roche-sur-Foron

La Roche-sur-Foron Haute-Savoie