Ardenn’Rock 2023, 1 juillet 2023, Signy-l'Abbaye.

Une programmation rock et territoire pour cette nouvelle édition fondée sur les valeurs fondamentales du festival, la promotion du territoire et de son savoir-faire.Programmation : Tagada Jones, Ludwig von 88, Fatals picards, Celkilt, Autotune, Outrage, La tournée du bocal, La Jarry, le réparateur, etc. La culture sera aussi à l’honneur, avec des expositions réparties sur l’ensemble du site, au travers de parcours thématiques : photo rock , environnement, énergies nouvelles.Les partenaires prévention / santé joueront un rôle essentiel dans l’accueil et l’information auprès des festivalières et festivaliers. Une journée spéciale accrobranche / Chêne Perché permettra la découverte du parc voisin au site du festival, implanté sur le Domaine de la Vénerie. Pour se restaurer, les festivalières et festivaliers auront un large choix de stands faisant la part belle aux produits locaux et régionaux. Tarifs : Pass 2 jours : 39€Pass samedi 2 juillet : 35€Pass dimanche 3 juillet : 15€Gratuit – de 12 ans Lien vers le site internet Lien vers la billetterie.

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 . .

Signy-l’Abbaye 08460 Ardennes Grand Est



A rock and territory program for this new edition based on the fundamental values of the festival, the promotion of the territory and its know-how.programming: Tagada Jones, Ludwig von 88, Fatals picards, Celkilt, Autotune, Outrage, La tournée du bocal, La Jarry, le réparateur, etc. Culture will also be in the spotlight, with exhibitions spread throughout the site, through thematic routes: photo rock, environment, new energies… The prevention / health partners will play an essential role in the reception and information to the festival-goers. A special accrobranche / Chêne Perché day will allow the discovery of the park next to the festival site, located on the Domaine de la Vénerie. To eat, festival-goers will have a wide choice of stands featuring local and regional products. Prices : 2-day pass: 39 Pass Saturday July 2: 35 Pass Sunday July 3: 15 Free for children under 12 Link to the website Link to the ticket office

Una programación de rock y territorio para esta nueva edición basada en los valores fundamentales del festival, la promoción del territorio y su saber hacer.Programación: Tagada Jones, Ludwig von 88, Fatals picards, Celkilt, Autotune, Outrage, La tournée du bocal, La Jarry, le réparateur, etc. Los socios de prevención y salud desempeñarán un papel esencial en la acogida e información de los asistentes al festival. Una jornada especial de accrobranche / Chêne Perché permitirá descubrir el parque contiguo al recinto del festival, situado en el Domaine de la Vénerie. Para comer, los asistentes dispondrán de una amplia oferta de puestos con productos locales y regionales. Precios : Abono de 2 días: 39 Abono sábado 2 de julio: 35 Abono domingo 3 de julio: 15 Gratis para menores de 12 años Enlace a la web Enlace a la taquilla

Ein Rock- und Territorialprogramm für diese neue Ausgabe, das auf den Grundwerten des Festivals, der Förderung der Region und ihres Know-hows, basiert.Programm: Tagada Jones, Ludwig von 88, Fatals picards, Celkilt, Autotune, Outrage, La tournée du bocal, La Jarry, le réparateur, etc. Auch die Kultur wird geehrt, mit Ausstellungen, die über das gesamte Gelände verteilt sind, und mit Themenparcours: Rockfotografie, Umwelt, neue Energien Die Partner für Prävention und Gesundheit spielen eine wichtige Rolle beim Empfang und bei der Information der Festivalbesucherinnen und -besucher. Ein spezieller Tag im Hochseilgarten Chêne Perché ermöglicht die Entdeckung des Parks in der Nähe des Festivalgeländes, der sich auf dem Gelände der Domaine de la Vénerie befindet. Für die Verpflegung der Festivalbesucherinnen und -besucher gibt es eine große Auswahl an Ständen, an denen lokale und regionale Produkte angeboten werden. Preise: 2-Tages-Pass: 39 Pass für Samstag, den 2. Juli: 35 Pass für Sonntag, den 3. Juli: 15 Freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 12 Jahren Link zur Website Link zum Kartenverkauf

