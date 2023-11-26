MARCHÉ DE NOËL Siersthal, 26 novembre 2023, Siersthal.

Siersthal,Moselle

Le marché de Noël de Siersthal est une immanquable tradition au Pays de Bitche depuis de très nombreuses années. Retrouvez les exposants qui proposeront une grande diversité d’objets et produits autour de l’univers de Noël.

À midi sera servie la traditionnelle soupe de pois accompagnée de saucisses à cuire au prix de 6,00 €. Vous pourrez aussi vous rassasier avec de nombreux gâteaux, biscuits de Noël et vous désaltérer avec le traditionnel vin chaud. Animation musicale assurée.

Le stand EEDM et la buvette-restauration seront au profit de l’association Enfants Espoir du Monde.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-26 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Siersthal 57410 Moselle Grand Est



The Siersthal Christmas market has been a tradition in the Pays de Bitche for many years. Come and meet the stallholders, who will be selling a wide range of Christmas-related items and products.

At noon, the traditional pea soup will be served with sausages for 6.00? You’ll also be able to satisfy your hunger with a variety of cakes and Christmas cookies, and quench your thirst with traditional mulled wine. Musical entertainment provided.

The EEDM stand and the refreshment stand will be in aid of the Enfants Espoir du Monde association.

El mercado navideño de Siersthal es una tradición en el Pays de Bitche desde hace muchos años. Los puestos venderán una amplia gama de artículos y productos relacionados con la Navidad.

A mediodía, se servirá la tradicional sopa de guisantes con salchichas por 6,00? También habrá muchos pasteles y galletas navideñas, y el tradicional vino caliente para saciar la sed. También habrá actuaciones musicales.

El stand de EEDM y el puesto de refrescos serán a beneficio de la asociación Enfants Espoir du Monde.

Der Weihnachtsmarkt in Siersthal ist seit vielen Jahren eine unverzichtbare Tradition im Pays de Bitche. Die Aussteller bieten eine große Vielfalt an Gegenständen und Produkten rund um die Weihnachtszeit an.

Mittags wird die traditionelle Erbsensuppe mit Bratwürsten zum Preis von 6,00 ? serviert. Außerdem können Sie sich an zahlreichen Kuchen und Weihnachtsplätzchen satt essen und Ihren Durst mit dem traditionellen Glühwein löschen. Für musikalische Unterhaltung ist gesorgt.

Der EEDM-Stand und der Imbissstand gehen zu Gunsten der Organisation Enfants Espoir du Monde.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE