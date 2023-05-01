FÊTE DES FLEURS ET DE LA NATURE Grand Rue Sierck-les-Bains
FÊTE DES FLEURS ET DE LA NATURE Grand Rue, 1 mai 2023, Sierck-les-Bains.
Sierck-les-Bains fête les fleurs et la nature. Durant toute la journée, vous pourrez aller à la rencontre des artisans d’art, horticulteurs, producteurs, fleuristes.
Des ateliers tailleur de pierre pour enfants seront proposés par Sylvain Divo.. Tout public
Lundi 2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 . 0 EUR.
Grand Rue
Sierck-les-Bains 57480 Moselle Grand Est
Sierck-les-Bains celebrates flowers and nature. During the whole day, you will be able to meet art craftsmen, horticulturists, producers, florists.
Stone-cutting workshops for children will be offered by Sylvain Divo.
Sierck-les-Bains celebra las flores y la naturaleza. Durante todo el día, podrá conocer a artesanos, horticultores, productores y floristas.
Se ofrecerán talleres de corte de piedra para niños a cargo de Sylvain Divo.
Sierck-les-Bains feiert die Blumen und die Natur. Den ganzen Tag über können Sie Kunsthandwerkern, Gärtnern, Produzenten und Floristen begegnen.
Steinmetz-Workshops für Kinder werden von Sylvain Divo angeboten.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME