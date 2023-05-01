FÊTE DES FLEURS ET DE LA NATURE Grand Rue, 1 mai 2023, Sierck-les-Bains.

Sierck-les-Bains fête les fleurs et la nature. Durant toute la journée, vous pourrez aller à la rencontre des artisans d’art, horticulteurs, producteurs, fleuristes.

Des ateliers tailleur de pierre pour enfants seront proposés par Sylvain Divo.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-01. 0 EUR.

Grand Rue

Sierck-les-Bains 57480 Moselle Grand Est



Sierck-les-Bains celebrates flowers and nature. During the whole day, you will be able to meet art craftsmen, horticulturists, producers, florists.

Stone-cutting workshops for children will be offered by Sylvain Divo.

Sierck-les-Bains celebra las flores y la naturaleza. Durante todo el día, podrá conocer a artesanos, horticultores, productores y floristas.

Se ofrecerán talleres de corte de piedra para niños a cargo de Sylvain Divo.

Sierck-les-Bains feiert die Blumen und die Natur. Den ganzen Tag über können Sie Kunsthandwerkern, Gärtnern, Produzenten und Floristen begegnen.

Steinmetz-Workshops für Kinder werden von Sylvain Divo angeboten.

