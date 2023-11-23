NUMA LOKENI SIDRAS Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

NUMA LOKENI Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h30 SIDRAS

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

SIDRAS 34 mail des Chantiers, 44200 Nantes Nantes 44200 Île de Nantes Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire https://www.sidras.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/sidrasbarnantes [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/numalokeni?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@numalokeni) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/245804934_1018557415650279_1453285336782397154_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=zEfE-6–NHoAX9aE3L0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDbHdtamjg8YutyXSZaUlGeaUAbJGbH7bCH7QtqCq0Lig&oe=65083948 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/numalokeni/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/numalokeni/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Numa Lokeni », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Le clip de Rebirth, extrait du deuxiu00e8me album de Numa Lokeni « Pieces for Rising ».nRu00e9alisation Florent BianchinRenaissance d’un monde ou/et personnelle ?…nN’hu00e9sitez pas u00e0 laisser vos impressions !!! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Numa Lokeni – Rebirth », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JwEa0L0Za0E/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwEa0L0Za0E », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKMgC0qB4KbIXwteetKrjeA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/JwEa0L0Za0E?feature=shared »}] Sidras, c’est le premier bar à cidres de Nantes. Nous proposons cidres, poirés et pet-nat de fruits.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

Cello loopstation