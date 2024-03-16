Shukran: B A L E A R I A Les Réformés Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Shukran: B A L E A R I A ♫DJ SET♫ Samedi 16 mars, 21h00 Les Réformés

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T02:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T02:00:00+01:00

B A L E A R I A

Les Réformés ( Rooftop ) Cannebiere

16.03.24 / 21H00 – 02H00

SKY / DRINK / DANCE

Entrée gratuite au restaurant rooftop

———————

Les nuits deviennent jours, l’ivresse est infinie,

Dans cet éden fougueux où l’esprit s’oublie,

Ibiza, flamboyante, berce nos insomnies.

———————

LINE UP :

► HAZY BONG Feat RULE

+ / House to Tech Music

– https://soundcloud.com/shukran-prod

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Les Réformés 125 LA CANEBIÈRE 13001 Marseille Marseille 13001 1er Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « SHUKRAN House Club », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Label founded by Hazy bong and Qahog in 2021 – Ibiza/Marseille inna cosmic mix – B2B (( body and soul)) Old skool / Nu skool fizz )) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SHUKRAN House Club », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-sQgdNyWs4UmBSRqe-yzXS4A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/shukran-prod », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/shukran-prod », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/shukran-prod »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]