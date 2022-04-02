Shooting photos thèmes Cosplay & Déguisement Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin
Saint-Quentin Aisne
Le club PomPhoto de Saint-Quentin organise un Shooting photos place de l’hôtel de ville de Saint-Quentin le samedi 2 avril après-midi sur les thèmes Cosplay & Déguisement.
Renseignements : 06.71.99.01.66
