HEC Paris Information & Netoworking Session in Tokyo Maison Franco-Japonaise Shibuya, 10 novembre 2023 19:00, Shibuya.

Thank you for your interest in the HEC Paris MBA Program. During this Information Session, hosted by the Digital Marketing & Recruitment Manager, you will learn more about the HEC Paris MBA program, the curriculum, the HEC Paris campus life, our application & admission process, career opportunities after your MBA, and more.

Maison Franco-Japonaise 3-9-25, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya 150-6090