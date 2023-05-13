C’EST DANS MA NATURE Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage Sèvremont Catégories d’Évènement: Sèvremont

C’EST DANS MA NATURE Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage, 13 mai 2023, Sèvremont. Photographier la nature en macro avec François Broucke, habitant de Montournais..

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:00:00. .

Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage Lieu-dit Les Bernardières

Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Nature photography in macro with François Broucke, inhabitant of Montournais. Macrofotografía de la naturaleza con François Broucke, residente en Montournais. Naturfotografie im Makrobereich mit François Broucke, Einwohner von Montournais. Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Vendée Expansion

