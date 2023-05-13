C’EST DANS MA NATURE Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage Sèvremont
C’EST DANS MA NATURE Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage, 13 mai 2023, Sèvremont.
Photographier la nature en macro avec François Broucke, habitant de Montournais..
2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:00:00. .
Jardins du CPIE Sèvre et Bocage Lieu-dit Les Bernardières
Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Nature photography in macro with François Broucke, inhabitant of Montournais.
Macrofotografía de la naturaleza con François Broucke, residente en Montournais.
Naturfotografie im Makrobereich mit François Broucke, Einwohner von Montournais.
