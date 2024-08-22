FETES DE LA SAINT-LOUIS 2024 Sète, 22 août 2024, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Joutes, hommages, animations musicales… c’est toute l’histoire de l’île singulière qui sera à l’honneur pendant six jours..

2024-08-22 fin : 2024-08-27 . .

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



Jousts, tributes, musical entertainment… the whole history of this singular island will be in the spotlight for six days.

Justas, homenajes, espectáculos musicales… toda la historia de esta isla única estará en el candelero durante seis días.

Ritterspiele, Ehrungen, musikalische Unterhaltung… die ganze Geschichte der einzigartigen Insel wird sechs Tage lang im Mittelpunkt stehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE