DEPOT DE GERBE – COMMÉMORATION DE L’ARMISTICE Servian, 11 novembre 2023, Servian.

Servian,Hérault

Venez assister à la commémoration de l’armistice avec dépôt de gerbe suivi d’un apéritif..

2023-11-11 12:00:00 fin : 2023-11-11 . .

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Join us for the commemoration of the Armistice with wreath-laying followed by an aperitif.

Participe en la conmemoración del Armisticio con la colocación de una corona de flores seguida de un aperitivo.

Nehmen Sie an der Gedenkfeier zum Waffenstillstand mit Kranzniederlegung und anschließendem Aperitif teil.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE