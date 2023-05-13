BOURSE- EXPOSITION DE COQUILLAGES Rue de l’Occitanie, 13 mai 2023, Servian.

Bourse-exposition avec échanges, vente, achat de coquillages de collection.

Une trentaine d’exposants venus de toute la France, mais aussi du Portugal, d’Espagne et d’Italie.

Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place..

2023-05-13 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 18:00:00. EUR.

Rue de l’Occitanie

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Exchange-exhibition with exchanges, sale, purchase of shells of collection.

About thirty exhibitors from all over France, but also from Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Free entry, catering on site.

Intercambio-exposición con intercambio, venta, compra de conchas de colección.

Una treintena de expositores de toda Francia, pero también de Portugal, España e Italia.

Entrada libre, restauración in situ.

Ausstellungsbörse mit Tausch, Verkauf und Kauf von Sammlermuscheln.

Rund 30 Aussteller aus ganz Frankreich, aber auch aus Portugal, Spanien und Italien.

Freier Eintritt, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE