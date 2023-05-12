SERVIANTASTIQUE, 12 mai 2023, Servian.

La ville de Servian vous plonge dans l’univers du célèbre sorcier à lunettes rondes durant tout un week-end! Défilés, ateliers en tout genre, projection de film et concours de cosplay, laissez vous embarquer dans cet univers magique! Plus de renseignements par téléphone.

Participation gratuite – Inscription aux ateliers auprès de la Médiathèque..

2023-05-12 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 23:00:00. .

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie



The city of Servian plunges you into the universe of the famous wizard with round glasses during a whole weekend! Parades, workshops of all kinds, film projection and cosplay contest, let yourself be carried away in this magical universe! More information by phone.

¡La ciudad de Servian te sumerge en el universo del famoso mago de las gafas redondas durante todo un fin de semana! Desfiles, talleres de todo tipo, proyecciones de películas y concursos de cosplay, ¡déjese llevar por este universo mágico! Más información por teléfono.

Die Stadt Servian lässt Sie ein ganzes Wochenende lang in die Welt des berühmten Zauberers mit der runden Brille eintauchen! Paraden, Workshops aller Art, Filmvorführungen und Cosplay-Wettbewerbe – lassen Sie sich in diese magische Welt entführen! Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie telefonisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE