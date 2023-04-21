Concert : Orient(s) Bèlvédère, 21 avril 2023, Serres-Castet.

Cie Ar’Khan : Voyage Musical

S’aventurer par delà les frontières, dans l’espace, dans le temps, de la

Méditerranée aux confins de l’Asie…

Dans ce carnet de voyage d’une fascinante diversité de voix et de timbres, Emmanuelle Troy & Luc Girardeau explorent et réinventent, avec leur propre sensibilité, de magnifiques traditions musicales.

Espagne sépharade, Grèce, Turquie, Kurdistan, Géorgie, Iran, Ouzbékistan, Turkestan, Tibet, Chine, Mongolie… c’est avec une passion très communicative qu’ils nous proposent de partager leur voyage intérieur.

Véritable ode à la curiosité, à l’émotion partagée, leur musique aussi chaleureuse qu’enivrante nous offre, loin des replis identitaires, un autre regard sur les Orients.

Durée : 1h10 – Tout public.

Bèlvédère

Bèlvédère

Serres-Castet 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cie Ar’Khan : Musical Journey

Venture beyond borders, in space, in time, from the Mediterranean to the

From the Mediterranean to the confines of Asia..

In this travelogue of a fascinating diversity of voices and timbres, Emmanuelle Troy & Luc Girardeau explore and reinvent, with their own sensitivity, magnificent musical traditions.

Sephardic Spain, Greece, Turkey, Kurdistan, Georgia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkestan, Tibet, China, Mongolia… it is with a very communicative passion that they propose us to share their inner journey.

A true ode to curiosity and shared emotion, their music is as warm as it is intoxicating, offering us, far from the folds of identity, a different view of the Orient.

Duration: 1h10 – All audiences

Cie Ar?Khan : Viaje musical

Aventurarse más allá de las fronteras, en el espacio y en el tiempo, desde el Mediterráneo hasta el

Desde el Mediterráneo hasta los confines de Asia?

En este cuaderno de viaje de fascinante diversidad de voces y timbres, Emmanuelle Troy & Luc Girardeau exploran y reinventan, con su propia sensibilidad, magníficas tradiciones musicales.

España sefardí, Grecia, Turquía, Kurdistán, Georgia, Irán, Uzbekistán, Turkestán, Tíbet, China, Mongolia… es con una pasión muy comunicativa que nos ofrecen compartir su viaje interior.

Verdadera oda a la curiosidad y a la emoción compartida, su música es tan cálida como embriagadora, ofreciéndonos, lejos de los confines de la identidad, una visión diferente de Oriente.

Duración: 1h10 – Todos los públicos

Cie Ar’Khan: Musikalische Reise

Sich über die Grenzen hinaus wagen, in Raum und Zeit, vom

Mittelmeerraum bis zu den Grenzen Asiens ..

In diesem Reisetagebuch mit einer faszinierenden Vielfalt an Stimmen und Klangfarben erforschen und erfinden Emmanuelle Troy & Luc Girardeau mit ihrer eigenen Sensibilität wunderschöne musikalische Traditionen neu.

Sephardisches Spanien, Griechenland, Türkei, Kurdistan, Georgien, Iran, Usbekistan, Turkestan, Tibet, China, Mongolei… Mit einer sehr ansteckenden Leidenschaft laden sie uns ein, ihre innere Reise zu teilen.

Ihre warmherzige und berauschende Musik ist eine wahre Ode an die Neugier und die geteilten Emotionen und bietet uns einen anderen Blick auf den Orient, weit entfernt von identitätsstiftenden Klischees.

Dauer: 1h10 – Für alle Altersgruppen

