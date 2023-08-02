LES RENCONTRES DE SERRES 2023 Serres, 2 août 2023, Serres.

Serres,Aude

Carte blanche à Christian Morel de Sarcus –dramaturge et poète

Participation libre.
2023-08-02 21:00:00 fin : 2023-08-02 . .

Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie

Carte blanche to Christian Morel de Sarcus ?playwright and poet

Free admission

Carta blanca a Christian Morel de Sarcus ?dramaturgo y poeta

Entrada gratuita

Carte blanche für Christian Morel de Sarcus ?Dramatiker und Dichter

Freie Teilnahme

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin