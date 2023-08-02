LES RENCONTRES DE SERRES 2023 Serres Catégories d’Évènement: Aude

Serres LES RENCONTRES DE SERRES 2023 Serres, 2 août 2023, Serres. Serres,Aude Carte blanche à Christian Morel de Sarcus –dramaturge et poète Participation libre.

Carte blanche to Christian Morel de Sarcus ?playwright and poet Free admission Carta blanca a Christian Morel de Sarcus ?dramaturgo y poeta Entrada gratuita Carte blanche für Christian Morel de Sarcus ?Dramatiker und Dichter Freie Teilnahme

