LEZ’ARTS DES RUES Sérignan, 5 août 2023, Sérignan.

Sérignan,Hérault

Durant 2 jours découvrez des artistes talentueux! Au programme jonglerie, clownerie, fanfares, rollers, ventriloques, voltige et tout cela en musique!.

2023-08-05 18:00:00 fin : 2023-08-06 22:30:00. .

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



For 2 days, discover talented artists! On the program: juggling, clowning, brass bands, rollerblading, ventriloquism, acrobatics – and all to music!

¡Descubra 2 días de artistas con talento! El programa incluye malabares, payasos, bandas de música, patinaje, ventriloquia, acrobacias y ¡todo al ritmo de la música!

Entdecken Sie zwei Tage lang talentierte Künstler! Auf dem Programm stehen Jonglieren, Clownerie, Blaskapellen, Rollerblader, Bauchredner, Voltigieren und all das mit Musik!

