FESTIVAL BD DE SÉRIGNAN, 27 mai 2023, Sérignan.

25ème édition du Festival BD, avec l’incontournable séance de dédicaces des nombreux auteurs présents, sous la présidence d’Olivier Vatine.

Ainsi que les animations jeunesse et performances live..

2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 18:00:00. .

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



25th edition of the Comics Festival, with the inevitable signing session of the numerous authors present, under the presidency of Olivier Vatine.

As well as the youth animations and live performances.

25ª edición del Festival del Cómic, con la inevitable sesión de firmas de los numerosos autores presentes, bajo la presidencia de Olivier Vatine.

Así como las actividades infantiles y las actuaciones en directo.

25. Ausgabe des Comicfestivals, mit der obligatorischen Signierstunde der zahlreichen anwesenden Autoren unter dem Vorsitz von Olivier Vatine.

Außerdem gibt es Kinderanimationen und Live-Auftritte.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE