Concert au Rock Spirit Garage Séreilhac, 5 août 2023, Séreilhac.

Séreilhac,Haute-Vienne

Concert Rock’n Roll samedi 5 août à 21h au Rock Spirit Garage à Séreilhac (lieu-dit « Bos-Vieux ») avec « Green River Sons » et la Tribute Band: Creedence, Clearwater, Revival..

Bar et restauration: ouverture des portes du local dès 19h.

Billard et flipper.

Tarif: 9 € par personne.

Information: The Buddies Crew – 06 13 55 20 77.

2023-08-05 fin : 2023-08-05 23:30:00. EUR.

Séreilhac 87620 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Rock’n Roll concert Saturday August 5 at 9pm at the Rock Spirit Garage in Séreilhac (lieu-dit « Bos-Vieux ») with « Green River Sons » and the Tribute Band: Creedence, Clearwater, Revival…

Bar and restaurant: doors open at 7pm.

Billiards and pinball.

Price: 9 ? per person.

Information: The Buddies Crew – 06 13 55 20 77

Concierto de Rock’n Roll el sábado 5 de agosto a las 21:00 h en el Rock Spirit Garage de Séreilhac (« Bos-Vieux ») con « Green River Sons » y la banda tributo: Creedence, Clearwater, Revival…

Bar y restaurante: apertura de puertas a las 19 h.

Billar y pinball.

Precio: 9? por persona.

Información: The Buddies Crew – 06 13 55 20 77

Rock’n Roll Konzert am Samstag, 5. August um 21 Uhr in der Rock Spirit Garage in Séreilhac (Ort « Bos-Vieux ») mit « Green River Sons » und der Tribute Band: Creedence, Clearwater, Revival…

Bar und Restaurant: Öffnung der Türen des Lokals ab 19 Uhr.

Billard und Flipper.

Preis: 9 ? pro Person.

Informationen: The Buddies Crew – 06 13 55 20 77

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT Val de Vienne