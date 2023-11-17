CONFÉRENCE SUR LES FORTS DE LA PLACE D’ÉPINAL 141 Grande rue, 17 novembre 2023, Sercœur.

Comment Epinal est devenue une place forte ? C’est ce que nous vous proposons de découvrir en revenant sur l’après-guerre de 1870 et la transformation militaire de la ville, notamment avec la construction de ses forts.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-17 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-17 21:30:00. 0 EUR.

141 Grande rue Salle de convivialité

Sercœur 88600 Vosges Grand Est



How did Epinal become a stronghold? This is what we propose to discover by looking back at the post-war period of 1870 and the military transformation of the town, notably with the construction of its forts.

¿Cómo se convirtió Epinal en una plaza fuerte? Esto es lo que nos proponemos descubrir echando la vista atrás a la posguerra de 1870 y a la transformación militar de la ciudad, en particular con la construcción de sus fuertes.

Wie wurde Epinal zu einer Festung? Das wollen wir herausfinden, indem wir auf die Zeit nach dem Krieg von 1870 und die militärische Umgestaltung der Stadt, insbesondere durch den Bau ihrer Forts, zurückblicken.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION