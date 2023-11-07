OKTOBERFEST Senones, 7 novembre 2023, Senones.

Senones,Vosges

Fête de la bière et de la choucroute, ambiance festive, show de lumière par Romain Champi, mix live par Dj Alan V.

Sur réservation.. Adultes

Mardi 2023-11-07 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-08 23:59:00. 25 EUR.

Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Beer and sauerkraut festival, festive atmosphere, light show by Romain Champi, live mix by Dj Alan V.

Reservations required.

Fiesta de la cerveza y el chucrut, ambiente festivo, espectáculo de luces de Romain Champi, mezcla en directo de Dj Alan V.

Imprescindible reservar.

Bier- und Sauerkrautfest, festliche Atmosphäre, Lichtshow von Romain Champi, Live-Mix von Dj Alan V.

Mit Reservierung.

