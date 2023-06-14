Naturellemnt dehors !, 14 juin 2023, Senonches.

Dans le cadre des journées de la biodiversité initiée par l’agence régionale de la biodiversité, l’ONF organise en partenariat avec le CNPF et l’Eure et-Loir Nature une sortie en forêt pour tout public. Sur inscription..

Senonches 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Within the framework of the biodiversity days initiated by the regional agency of biodiversity, the ONF organizes in partnership with the CNPF and the Eure-et-Loir Nature an outing in the forest for any public. On registration.

En el marco de las jornadas de la biodiversidad iniciadas por la agencia regional de la biodiversidad, la ONF organiza, en colaboración con el CNPF y Eure-et-Loir Nature, una salida forestal para el gran público. Inscripción obligatoria.

Im Rahmen der von der regionalen Agentur für Biodiversität initiierten Tage der Biodiversität organisiert das ONF in Partnerschaft mit dem CNPF und Eure et-Loir Nature einen Ausflug in den Wald für jedes Publikum. Nach Anmeldung.

