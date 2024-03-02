Séminaire Ecobio – Jérémy Le Luyer (Ifremer, Brest) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, samedi 2 mars 2024.

Ocean warming challenges marine organisms’ resilience, especially for species experiencing temperatures close to their upper thermal limits. A potential increase in thermal tolerance might significantly reduce the risk of population decline, which is intrinsically linked to variability in local habitat temperatures.

Our goal was to assess the plastic and genetic potential of response to elevated temperatures in a tropical bivalve model, Pinctada margaritifera. We benefit from two ecotypes for which local environmental conditions are characterized by either large diurnal variations in the tide pools (Marquesas archipelago) or low mean temperature with stable to moderate seasonal variations (Gambier archipelago).

We explored the physiological basis of individual responses to elevated temperature, genetic divergence as well as plasticity and acclimation by combining lipidomic and transcriptomic approaches. Finally, we propose various methods to quantify and explore mechanisms by which genetic and life history trait may constrain organisms’ response.

