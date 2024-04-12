Séminaire Ecobio – Hugo Dore (IUEM Brest) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, vendredi 12 avril 2024.

Spatial and temporal structuration of intraspecific populations of coastal bacteria Vendredi 12 avril, 13h15 1

Du 2024-04-12 13:15 au 2024-04-12 14:00.

How is genetic diversity distributed within bacterial species?

The methods routinely used to study the composition of microbial communities allow for a description of species abundance, but are blind to the diversity existing within each species. Yet, bacteria from a given species can possess different genotypes, i.e. different alleles of their genes or different allele combinations. Under the effect of evolutionary forces (selection, drift) and migrations, the alleles present in a population can vary in frequency or disappear over time.

I study this question of the distribution of intraspecific diversity using environmental metagenomics. I am focusing more particularly on coastal environments, and will present the results from two studies. The first one explores the genetic structure of bacterial populations in benthic biofilms found in a naturally fragmented habitat. The second study focuses on temporal variations in populations of planktonic bacteria in the bay of Brest, through the analysis of an unprecedented 8-year time series. In both cases, the results reveal very contrasted dynamics between species

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Rennes 35703 Ille-et-Vilaine