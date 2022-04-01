Séminaire Ecobio – Benjamin BERGEROT (Ecobio) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR), 1 avril 2022, Rennes.

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR), le vendredi 1 avril à 13:00

Abstract : Landscape variables are often measured using buffers centered on sampling sites. The aim of this kind of method is to characterize the relationship between biological responses at a site (e.g. abundance, species richness) and landscape variables to find at which scale landscape variables and biological responses are the most related. This threshold-based method assumes that the effect of the landscape is consistent up to a threshold distance. However, it seems more likely that, for example, the landscape effect declines with increasing distance from the biological point. Recent studies used then weighted-distance methods to integrate this hypothesis. This presentation will focus on the relevance of each methodology by comparing the strength of the relations between landscape variables and a biological response using the two methods.

From threshold-based methods to weighted-distance methods to characterize relationships between landscape variables and biological responses

