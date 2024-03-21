Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

[Seminaire CREM] Selective accountability: Visibility and parliamentary behavior in France. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

Catégories d’Évènement:
[Seminaire CREM] Selective accountability: Visibility and parliamentary behavior in France. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

[Seminaire CREM] Selective accountability: Visibility and parliamentary behavior in France. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, jeudi 21 mars 2024.

Présentation de Elisa Mougin, ENS Lyon Jeudi 21 mars, 12h15 1

Du 2024-03-21 12:15 au 2024-03-21 13:30.

Selective accountability: Visibility and parliamentary behavior in France co-écrit avec Tom Buchot (ENS de Lyon) et Charles Louis-Sidois (Vienna University of Economics & Business)

This article delves into the effects of political monitoring tools and data transparency on accountability and behavior. It studies the emergence of a website called “NosDeputes.fr”, introduced by a French NGO in 2009, providing data on members of the French Parliament to increase transparency about parliamentary behavior. Since its inception, this new online resource has been utilized by journalists, contributing significantly to the proliferation of data journalism in political coverage. Our investigation focuses on how the use of these indicators by the French media influenced the behavior of French MPs between 2007 and 2017. We document a significant increase in parliamentary attendance and interventions following the publication of articles featuring these quantitative measures in the preceding month. Moreover, having demonstrated the responsiveness of quantitative performance metrics to media coverage, the study explores the potential links between quantitative performance and qualitative improvements in parliamentary work. Additionally, it discusses the enduring consequences of accountability measurement on political actions.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35064 Ille-et-Vilaine

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099