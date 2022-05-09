[Séminaire CREM] Selecting a Winner with Impartial Referees UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, 9 mai 2022, Caen.

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, le lundi 9 mai à 14:15

_Co-écrit avec Bhaskar Dutta et Marcin Dziubinski_ **Abstract:** We consider a problem of mechanism design without money, where a planner selects a winner among a set of agents with binary types. We show that the planner can leverage an outside signal (e.g. a report by an impartial referee) to elicit information about the agents’ types. The optimal Bayesian Incentive Compatible (BIC) mechanisms are lexicographic mechanisms, where the planner first shortlists agents who receive high reports from the referees and then uses agents’ reports to break ties among agents in the shortlist. We compare the “self-evaluation” mechanism with a “peer evaluation” mechanism where agents evaluate other agents, and show that for the same signal precision, the self- evaluation mechanism outperforms the peer evaluation mechanism.

Salle SH028 et sur Zoom

Présentation de Francis BLOCH – Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, PSE

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Université de Caen Normandie Caen Calvados



